Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

PSTG stock remained flat at $63.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.26, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Pure Storage has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $68.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

