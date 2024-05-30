Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,863. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.96, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

