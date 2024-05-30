Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

