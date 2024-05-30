Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

