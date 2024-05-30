Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $75.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,703,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,286. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.55, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

