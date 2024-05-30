PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 827,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,394,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,774,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.