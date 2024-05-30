PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 827,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,394,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,774,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.