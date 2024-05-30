PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 827,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,394,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,774,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

