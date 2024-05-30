Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.55

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 24823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

