QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soleno Therapeutics and QT Imaging are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soleno Therapeutics and QT Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -61.84% -46.87% QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

Risk & Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -1.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and QT Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.99 million ($2.68) -15.91 QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Summary

QT Imaging beats Soleno Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

