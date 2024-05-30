Qtum Price Tops $3.65 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00005255 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $383.52 million and $37.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.13 or 0.05492012 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00053266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,171,644 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

