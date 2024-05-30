Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$0.46 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.43 to C$0.46 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.71.
View Our Latest Report on QUIS
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.