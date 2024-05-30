Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$0.46 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.43 to C$0.46 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

QUIS opened at C$0.35 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

