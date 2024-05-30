Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Qurate Retail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

