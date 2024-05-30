Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 241,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned 0.92% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Stock Down 1.0 %

RVSN traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 1.02. 512,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,878. Rail Vision has a 12-month low of 0.97 and a 12-month high of 23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

