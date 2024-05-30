Raj Seshadri Sells 5,216 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.10. 2,185,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,959. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $410.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

