Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centuri (CTRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centuri (NYSE: CTRI):

5/14/2024 – Centuri was upgraded by analysts at Williams Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Centuri was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Centuri Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 168,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,508. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

