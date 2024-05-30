Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centuri (CTRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centuri (NYSE: CTRI):
- 5/14/2024 – Centuri was upgraded by analysts at Williams Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Centuri is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Centuri Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CTRI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 168,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,508. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.
Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centuri
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.