Renewi (LON:RWI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Renewi Stock Up 1.1 %

LON RWI traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 640 ($8.17). The stock had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,483. Renewi has a 1 year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 749 ($9.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The company has a market capitalization of £515.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,363.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

