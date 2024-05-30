Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Up 0.5%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Resona Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Resona Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.