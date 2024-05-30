Reviewing Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Turbo Energy and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy -18.48% -61.94% -24.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turbo Energy $13.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.58 -$980,000.00 ($1.55) -0.90

Turbo Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tigo Energy.

Turbo Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tigo Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turbo Energy and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turbo Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 391.07%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Turbo Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

