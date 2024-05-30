Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$29.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.58.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total transaction of C$138,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,422. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.