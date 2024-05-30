Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 8,801,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 41,516,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,059 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,631 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,452 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,208,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.