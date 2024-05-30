Robinhood Markets Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 205,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 163,362 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 971,497 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,555.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 971,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,377,137 shares of company stock worth $24,175,138. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,547,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $22.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

