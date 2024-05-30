Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,914 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,724 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WCN traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.57. 654,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,448. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.