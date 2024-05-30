Roundview Capital LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,035.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,322,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

