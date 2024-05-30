Roundview Capital LLC Buys 153 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

