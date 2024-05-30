Roundview Capital LLC Sells 10,577 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,298,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,912,031. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

