Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,433,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

