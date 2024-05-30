Roundview Capital LLC Sells 604 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.84. 3,178,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

