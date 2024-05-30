Roundview Capital LLC Sells 872 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TROW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. 1,012,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,546. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

