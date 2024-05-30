Ruffer LLP Acquires 6,385,566 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 198.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 6.5% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $173,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $321,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,889,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

