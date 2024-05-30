Ruffer LLP Increases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.19% of Alcoa worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 41.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 53.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

Shares of AA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

