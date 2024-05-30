Ruffer LLP Purchases 642,319 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 642,319 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.1% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $56,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,196,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,086,000 after buying an additional 237,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,606. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

