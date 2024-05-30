Ruffer LLP Reduces Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the period. Coty makes up approximately 2.7% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.66% of Coty worth $73,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Coty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 494,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

