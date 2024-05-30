Ruffer LLP Sells 1,400,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.49% of GoldMining worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in GoldMining by 94.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLDG stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. GoldMining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

GoldMining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

