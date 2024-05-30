S Robson Walton Sells 933,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00.

On Friday, May 24th, S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82.

On Friday, May 17th, S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $64.90. 13,051,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,524,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $522.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 283.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 748,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 553,839 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $3,049,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 196.2% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 24,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.