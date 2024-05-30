Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.68.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $54.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.71. 34,625,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.85. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Salesforce by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after buying an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,954,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Salesforce by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.