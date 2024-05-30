Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $271.62, but opened at $223.40. Salesforce shares last traded at $220.75, with a volume of 10,518,959 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.35.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average is $275.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

