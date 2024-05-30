Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.340-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $226.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.85. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.90.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

