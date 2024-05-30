Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00.

Samsara Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:IOT traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 4,609,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,608. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Samsara by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

