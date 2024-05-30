Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72. 2,956,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,450,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Samsara Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock worth $61,076,655. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

