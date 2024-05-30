Sanders Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Suncor Energy worth $1,836,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,375. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

