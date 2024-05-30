Sanders Capital LLC Sells 33,141 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,141 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,279. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

