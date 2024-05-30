Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading 20.5% Higher

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.96 ($0.52). 1,110,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,087,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

Sareum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.24. The firm has a market cap of £43.72 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of -1.03.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

