Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 67739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.