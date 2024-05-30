Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,746,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,885,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,062. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

