Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.56. 279,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

