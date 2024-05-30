Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.40

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 500804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

