Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Cut by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lcnb Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,749. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

