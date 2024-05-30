Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.73. 38,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,786. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.43.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. Research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.