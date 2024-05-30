Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.55.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

