Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.55.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
