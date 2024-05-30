SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 6.2%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.07. 172,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 775,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,171,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 569,323 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

