ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $718.31 and last traded at $728.88. 453,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,190,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $738.51.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,548 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $745.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $734.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

